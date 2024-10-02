This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

My friend and I are heading to Barcelona and Paris over fall break to visit our friends studying abroad. Packing itself is one of the most fun parts of planning for a trip so here are some of my must-haves on my list:

Some sort of maxi dress for the day. Because the weather is going to be a bit warmer in Barcelona, I think a looser dress with a floral pattern for daytime exploring is perfect.

Comfortable sneakers. White sneakers that are also comfortable are hard to find, but definitely important when you’re exploring throughout the day. I am probably going to bring my Reeboks or Converse platforms.

Black boots. Black boots go with pretty much every outfit, whether for the daytime or nighttime so this staple is definitely a must.

Leather jacket. A leather jacket is a perfect addition to any outfit – again, for whether you’re exploring during the day or going out for dinner at night it’s the best way to elevate an outfit.

Light sweaters. Light sweaters will be perfect for the cooler weather, especially in Paris. It will make exploring so much more comfortable!

A long trench coat or blazer. The vibe in Europe – especially in fall – is definitely a bit classier and more upscale. I think a black or brown trench coat would be perfect to wear over any outfit, especially on a cooler day.

A purse or small bag. I’d love to find a burgundy or ruby red small purse to bring on the trip for dinners.

Let’s get packing!