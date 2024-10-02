This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.
My friend and I are heading to Barcelona and Paris over fall break to visit our friends studying abroad. Packing itself is one of the most fun parts of planning for a trip so here are some of my must-haves on my list:
- Some sort of maxi dress for the day. Because the weather is going to be a bit warmer in Barcelona, I think a looser dress with a floral pattern for daytime exploring is perfect.
- Comfortable sneakers. White sneakers that are also comfortable are hard to find, but definitely important when you’re exploring throughout the day. I am probably going to bring my Reeboks or Converse platforms.
- Black boots. Black boots go with pretty much every outfit, whether for the daytime or nighttime so this staple is definitely a must.
- Leather jacket. A leather jacket is a perfect addition to any outfit – again, for whether you’re exploring during the day or going out for dinner at night it’s the best way to elevate an outfit.
- Light sweaters. Light sweaters will be perfect for the cooler weather, especially in Paris. It will make exploring so much more comfortable!
- A long trench coat or blazer. The vibe in Europe – especially in fall – is definitely a bit classier and more upscale. I think a black or brown trench coat would be perfect to wear over any outfit, especially on a cooler day.
- A purse or small bag. I’d love to find a burgundy or ruby red small purse to bring on the trip for dinners.
Let’s get packing!