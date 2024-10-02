This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Fall is a magical time of year filled with crisp air, vibrant foliage, and the excitement of new beginnings. Yet, on a tight budget and heavy workload before Fall Break, it can be challenging to enjoy all autumn has to offer. However, I’m here to offer plenty of ways to embrace this season without breaking the bank!

Exploring the Outdoors: New England winters come all too soon, so taking advantage of the great outdoors is a great cost-free way to make the most of fall! From local nature trails on campus to picnics in nearby parks, seek out times to enjoy the sights and smells of the season! Even finding local farmers’ markets to indulge in free samples or inexpensive treats like cider or caramel apples, getting out of your dorm room and into the autumn is the best way to enjoy the season! Decorate Your Space: If there is one thing I know to be true, it’s that decorating according to autumn gets me into the fall mood! Sourcing recycled items or things lying around in your dorm to create fall DIY projects can make your living space feel cozy and festive without spending much. The Simple Life: Never underestimate the joy of simple pleasures; cozying up with friends to bake pumpkin bread and watch Halloween movies is my ideal night! The beauty of fall is in the little things, and you don’t need to spend a lot to experience the warmth and comfort of the season. Reading fall books or taking advantage of being able to study outside before the snow comes is what it is all about.

The crisp air and crunch of leaves underfoot remind us that fall is a season of change and gratitude. It’s a perfect time to slow down and reflect, to gather with friends and loved ones, and to create lasting memories. From enjoying campus events and exploring nature to creating DIY decorations and indulging in cozy activities, there are endless opportunities to immerse yourself in the spirit of fall without emptying your wallet.