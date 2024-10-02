Ways I Like To Stay Organized In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Google Calendar

Google Calendar is my favorite way of organizing my life in college. As a first-semester freshman, I struggled to find a way to organize all my schoolwork, social events, and due dates. I’ve always heard about Google Calendar and how it is very helpful in organizing and scheduling different events in your life and I decided to give it a try in college. When I tell you this platform is where most of my planning is, I am not kidding. On Google Calendar I block off the times I have my classes and color code each class. This helps me remind myself when and where all my classes are. Also, I add in any club meetings or big due dates for assignments which also have a color associated with them. This way of blocking off my schedule helps me so much to stay organized.

2. Wall Calendar

I have a big paper wall calendar hanging up next to my desk area in my dorm. This calendar is helpful for me to write down big long-term due dates or events. For example, any big exams or presentations that I would want to see ahead of time. This helps me not forget about any big important assignments and helps me visualize when I should start studying for an exam or preparing an outline for a project. Also, I put on big events like birthdays, holidays, and breaks to help me see when those dates are coming up. I like having this calendar because I can easily flip through the months of the year which helps me look at my schedule on a larger scale. This calendar differs from Google Calendar for me because I treat Google Calendar as sort of a weekly/daily planner and I use my wall calendar to look at the months as a whole.

3. Sticky note widget on my computer

The last method I use to stay organized in college is to add sticky note widgets to my computer. On these sticky notes, I write down the homework or small assignments for my classes that I have to get done. Also on a different sticky note, I write out a weekly to-do list. Since these sticky notes are on my computer I can look and access them all the time since I always have my computer on me.