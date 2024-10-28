Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
hailey bieber glazed donut mani for fall nail trends
Instagram / @nailsbyzola
Trending Fall Nail Colors: What Nail Colors You Will See Fall 2024

As we are well into fall with Halloween and Thanksgiving around the corner, the temperature is dropping, and I can not wait to curl up in my warm sweater, sit by the fire, and sip my hot tea or coffee. I am also ready to switch up the color of my nails. As someone who always sticks to a light pink or French manicure, I am eager for a little change. When I think of fall, I think of very earthy, deep, and rich tones… and I would like to highlight those tones on my nails. Dark wine red burgundy, deep chocolate brown, burnt orange, navy blue, or rich purple are all beautiful nail shades that are trending this fall. It can be fun to embrace and welcome the fall season with your nail color! It is also exciting to evoke the typical things one associates with fall with their nail color. These colors are also very versatile and will look classy and elegant with any outfit so no matter what your Halloween costume is or what you wear for Thanksgiving, your nails will be sure to match and look great! 

Have fun experimenting with the trending fall nail colors!

Giuliana Britnell

Holy Cross '27

Giuliana Britnell is a sophomore at The College of the Holy Cross majoring in English. In her free time, she loves spending time with friends, going to the beach, listening to music, and going on walks.