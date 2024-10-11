Trader Joe’s Fall Must-Haves

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall: when the days get shorter, leaves change colors, temperatures drop, and pumpkin spice becomes the only flavor worth tasting. With the change in season comes some of my favorite things, and one of those things is the Trader Joe’s fall section. Don’t get me wrong–I am a year-round TJ’s shopper, but there is something about the wall of pumpkin-flavored everything that gets me EXTRA pumped to stock up on groceries. Here are my current Trader Joe’s must-haves: fall edition!

Pumpkin-Spiced Joe-Joe’s Sandwich Cookies

If you like the sandwich vibe of a classic Oreo mixed with the taste of pumpkin pie, RUN to Trader Joe’s and grab these cookies. The best part is the sprinkle of sea salt on top–perfect for a mid-day snack or an accessory for your Gilmore Girls marathon.

Vanilla Pumpkin Candle

This seems random since you can’t eat it; however, the smell will make you crave fall all day long. It smells exactly how it sounds and can brighten up your dorm room in minutes. My only complaint is it is super small–I just had to restock mine after about two weeks.

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

I couldn’t only include pumpkin flavors! This one is a staple in my family because of how easy it is to make, yet it tastes like you just ordered from a restaurant. Mac and cheese is one of my favorite comfort foods, and adding the autumn vibe of butternut squash makes it ten times better.

Pumpkin Body Butter

My tried and true lotion has always been the Trader Joe’s coconut body butter. It smells like heaven and I have yet to find a more moisturizing option. As you can imagine when they came out with the pumpkin version, I bought it without hesitation. You get so much product in the jar that I started using it year-round! 11/10!

Pumpkin Bread Mix

I can smell this recipe through the screen! The ideal Sunday morning activity, you can chef it up with bread or muffins, and the directions could not be easier. I am still waiting for the perfect day to whip up a loaf with my roommates–I cannot wait!

Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli

I paused before I picked these up because it sounds a bit bizarre, but you have to trust: if you enjoy pasta as well as the taste of pumpkin, you will love it (I hope). For some reason, the pumpkin combines perfectly with the ravioli, and I have been restocking every fall for years. I highly recommend getting a brown butter sauce to pair with it!

Mini Pumpkins

Last but not least, I fell in love with these mini pumpkins right when I walked into the store. Only a few dollars each, they are the most amazing way to decorate your dorm room for fall. I got three white ones and have them sitting on my windowsill, and they bring a cute, seasonal vibe to the otherwise plain window. They have all different sizes in Trader Joe’s for cheap, so it is also the perfect spot to shop for a pumpkin-decorating party with friends!