Top 10 Essential Snacks To Be Added To Your Dorm Room

With new routines and busy schedules, students throughout campus may find themselves rushing to classes, sports, clubs, and the occasional office hours. With limited time to eat nutrient-filled meals, stocking a dorm room with an abundance of treats is necessary. So, from one college student to another, here are my essential food items that I keep on hand.

Mac & Cheese Cups

Honestly, you can’t go wrong with mac and cheese. It’s a simple comfort food, which only requires limited effort to make: add water, microwave for 3 minutes, add cheese packet, stir and enjoy. It’s a great meal when you are in a time crunch and unable to make Kimball’s dinner window.

Granola Bars

Quick, easy, delicious. Granola Bars offer a great source of fiber and a fast fix between classes to curb cravings. I usually opt for Made Good granola bars, which come in different sizes and flavors.

Tea

Fighting the Holy Cross cough doesn’t come easy when sharing a small space with a roommate, communal bathrooms, and small lecture classrooms. Tea is the perfect drink for cold, rainy weather, especially in Worcester where the temperatures are rapidly declining. I love drinking tea in the morning right before class, while doing homework, or right before bed when trying to soothe my throat. My personal favorite is sweetened Chamomile tea.

Ice Cream

Sweet treats are a necessary nightly reward. Kimball’s soft serve machines have proven unreliable – the ice cream is watered down, with chocolate rarely available, and toppings are scarce. So, having a pint in your freezer to help satisfy your sweet tooth is ideal. This allows you to indulge in second scoops and try a different flavor each night!

Popcorn

Popcorn is perfect for sharing when watching a movie with friends, turning on your favorite Netflix series, or gathering in the common room for a quick break. It’s a great savory snack and can be picked up in the convenience store on campus!

Yogurt

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and calcium. It’s the ultimate fix when wanting something sweet yet healthy! I enjoy the Chobani flip cups, which allow me to get some extra flavor and crunchy mix-ins. Adding some granola and strawberries on top of plain yogurt also makes for a fun breakfast.

Chips

Effortless, crunchy, and perfect for on-the-go! These salty and sometimes sweet pre-packaged snacks are available in a variety of flavors. Mini bags, hidden under your lofted bed, come in handy when healthy snacks dropped off by well meaning parents just don’t satisfy your cravings.

Frozen Meals

A frozen meal is undoubtedly the most reliable item on the list. Whether you are sick of the long lines at Kimball or just don’t want to leave your dorm room, having a stock of frozen meals is a must. I typically indulge in Trader Joe’s butter chicken, samosas, and turkey meatballs. They’re consistently delicious, quick, and inexpensive.

Fruit

Fruit is both high in fiber and pretty durable in a dorm fridge! I like to stock up on apples, strawberries, and clementines. They can easily be eaten on the walk to class when you are running late!

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter adds extra protein to your snacks. Whether you are eating it with pretzels, celery, or a big spoon, peanut butter will keep you alert and ready for the day.

So, I hope you find this list helpful when you prepare to make that Instacart purchase. It may also come in handy when stocking up over Fall break. Having a full supply of snacks will make your dorm feel much more like home and your cravings will always be satisfied.