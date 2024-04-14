Tips & Tricks to Feel Put Together 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather gets warmer and the semester gets busier, it can be hard to feel put together. I have found that being in control of the little things can help you feel put together so that bigger tasks feel easier to accomplish. Oftentimes when you look your best, you feel your best, but doing so can be hard to accomplish. This list includes my favorite ways to do so.

Putting on A New Outfit

The joy of putting on a new outfit is something that every girl can relate to. This outfit could be entirely new or it could be a combination of pieces you have not worn together before. Either way when you go throughout your day in a new outfit you are guaranteed to feel good.

Match!

Along the same line of thinking, I really believe that matching your outfit in some way can make you feel instantly put together. One way to do this would be the “sandwich theory.” This theory requires wearing the same color at the top and bottom of your outfit. For example, match a white top with white sneakers and add color for the pants in between. Another fun way to match could be getting a matching workout set at the gym. Matching gym clothes can be both fun and motivational.

Jewelry

Adding jewelry to any outfit can elevate your fit nearly instantly. Especially on days where putting in the outfit effort just seems like too much, jewelry can be the perfect way to do so.

Lip

Adding a lip is a phrase I had always heard, but I didn’t really understand until recently. Even putting on chapstick can make you feel just a little bit more put together.

Hair

Good hair days make everyone feel put together, but on bad hair days, a slick back or a claw clip are the perfect ways to still feel good.

I hope you can use some of these tips and tricks as we head into the busy time of the spring semester. Remember that you always have control over the little things, and this knowledge can make all the difference when you feel overwhelmed.