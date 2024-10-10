This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

New seasons bring a wave of new feelings. Those feelings I have only associated with my hometown. The cold crisp air will catch my breath, and remind me of everything I left behind. Yet shortly after, the sound of crunchy leaves will remind me of the end goal, which is making the best of my four years here.

The taste of warm hot chocolate feels like driving on familiar roads with Lana Del Rey playing in the background of girls’ laughter. The refreshing sip of apple cider brings me back to the fifty pages of reading to complete before tomorrow comes.

I am ready for my yearly movie marathon with my mom, picking my sister up from high school, and family pumpkin carving. I know that every assignment completed will lead me closer to those moments.

It is a time when my older sister advised me to push through, the time between October and November always brings a strange feeling of homesickness. The season is hard to reflect on, from being surrounded by family traditions and childhood norms to being alone. In the absence of family, it is important to create your own traditions with new people and new activities.

Counting down the days until fall break comes, knowing once I’m home, I’ll miss the friends I’ve made and the pace of life on campus. Currently longing for my bed at home, a fresh bath, and a Dunkin run; knowing I will eventually miss a Dag’s sandwich, going on walks through campus and late nights in Dinand.