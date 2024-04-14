The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Recently, I had to make an extremely tough life decision. There were multiple pros and cons lists made, along with multiple consultations with my friends. After a long, indecisive process: I’ve decided to grow out my bangs for the summer.

I had my bangs cut in October after getting inspired after seeing the Eras Tour Movie in theaters. I have continued to cut them on my own since then, with my last cut being the very first day of March. They have been there with me through some highs and lows. The first thing I did on my 20th birthday was cut them so they were the perfect length for the festivities.

A few factors have led me to making this decision, which I’ll share with you now in case you’re ever in a similar situation. The very first is simply the weather. As the weather gets warmer and I spend more time outside, I know that I’ll be sweating more. I’ve heard from others that if you’re prone to sweating (me) you will most likely sweat underneath your bangs which makes them get stuck to your forehead and all messy.

This leads me to my second reason: if I’m sweating on my forehead because of my bangs, I’ll most likely be prone to forehead breakouts underneath my bangs. I’m trying to jump the gun by growing them out now to avoid this. My third and final reason for growing out my bangs is that I’m returning to my beach lifeguarding job this summer. A part of this job obviously entails going in and out of the ocean all day. It’s already a hassle to try and tame my constant summer ocean hair, and having bangs would definitely exemplify this struggle.

My bangs have officially been pushed back into my usual middle part, and will hopefully soon be long enough to be full curtain bangs (although it’s taking a lot longer for them to grow out than I thought). I now confidently know that I will have bangs again at multiple points of my life, and am really happy that I took this leap back in October. As a closing remark: always remember that hair can grow back, so take the leap and cut it how you want to!