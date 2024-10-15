The Benefits of Study Music: How Music Can Help! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As a college student, it is important to me that I prioritize my studies, but sometimes it can be a challenge to focus on my work because of external distractions. Depending on the environment you are in, there may be too many distractions that prevent you from focusing. Whether it be the noises from people flipping through their pages, the sound of keys clicking on the computer, or the rustle of people walking around… I, for one, find myself getting way too distracted. Yet, I have come to find that listening to music while studying can be very helpful. Finding the right music can be a game-changer!

It’s not just about filling the silence, the right music can help enhance concentration, mood, and motivation. It is important to find music that can contribute to the creation of a calming atmosphere. I have discovered that instrumental music works the best for maintaining my concentration. You won’t get sidetracked by words and it will help you stay on task. Search up any of your favorite songs, by any of your favorite artists and I can guarantee there is an instrumental version out there! I love listening to “The Notebook” instrumental because it offers very soothing instrumentals and evokes a sense of peace as well as nostalgia. I also like to listen to meditation music because it helps to create a calm and stress-free environment. My roommate even said that she listens to Coffee Shop Christmas instrumental, so you can hear the typical coffee shop sounds as well as the lovely and comforting Christmas instrumental.

Find whatever music works for you! Good luck studying!