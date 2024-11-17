Thanksgiving Dishes I’m Most Excited For

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year! Amidst all the dreary, bitter November days, there is a wonderful, built-in time to celebrate the good in the world and practice gratitude. There is nothing I love more than cozying up on a couch with my mom, watching the Charlie Brown Mayflower episode, and eating the delicious food we made together.
I’ve honestly been looking forward to Thanksgiving since last year. Every now and then, I’ve asked my mom for a fake Thanksgiving dinner at random intervals throughout the year because I genuinely struggle to make it 365 days without the best food I’ve ever had. Here’s a quick list of my favorite dishes and why I love them so very much!
- Stuffing. Although I used to detest it when I was younger, I have grown to LOVE stuffing. My personal favorite is to add some celery, onion, a unique combination of seasonings, and plenty of melted butter on top when basting the turkey.
- Mashed potatoes. My mom has the absolute best recipe for making mashed potatoes and they turn out to be the most buttery, creamy deliciousness ever. They complement the turkey and stuffing perfectly!
- Cranberry sauce (from a can). For some reason, despite my mom’s wonderful homemade cranberry sauce, I steadily prefer the canned cranberry jelly on Thanksgiving but I stand by it. I think that it’s so fun to eat and put on your plate.
- Pumpkin seeds. Although this one can last all fall, I like to take the leftover pumpkins from Halloween or that we’ve acquired throughout Autumn, and roast the seeds. They make for a great snack while cooking on Thanksgiving day!
- Pumpkin bread. When I was in 3rd grade, my class created a recipe for pumpkin bread that is the best I’ve ever had. Almost each year, my mom and I will bake it together and it’s become a really nice tradition for the two of us.