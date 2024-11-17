Thanksgiving Dishes I’m Most Excited For

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year! Amidst all the dreary, bitter November days, there is a wonderful, built-in time to celebrate the good in the world and practice gratitude. There is nothing I love more than cozying up on a couch with my mom, watching the Charlie Brown Mayflower episode, and eating the delicious food we made together.

I’ve honestly been looking forward to Thanksgiving since last year. Every now and then, I’ve asked my mom for a fake Thanksgiving dinner at random intervals throughout the year because I genuinely struggle to make it 365 days without the best food I’ve ever had. Here’s a quick list of my favorite dishes and why I love them so very much!