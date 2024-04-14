Tanning Tips: How To Get the Perfect Long Lasting Glow

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I, like many other people, love having the perfect tan. The slightly red sun-kissed glow across my face breathes new life into me. Unfortunately, winter in Massachusetts does not allot for tanning outdoors, but as the weather is warming up, we are entering my favorite season: tanning season.

Growing up spending my summers either down the Cape or by my pool I consider myself a seasoned tanner. In the past few years I’ve developed a near perfect tanning regimen that gives you a long-lasting bronzed look. Before I get into the routine, I do want to give the disclaimer that this is what works for me. I am between a 3 and a 4 on the Fitzpatrick Scale (I have dark brown hair and eyes with light olive skin), meaning I tan fairly easily and rarely burn. Finding what you are on the Fitzpatrick Scale can greatly help you see how your skin will react to the UV outdoors.

The first advice for tanning is location. My personal favorite place to lay out is on a lounge chair on my back deck, but where or how you lay out doesn’t matter, as long as you are in a sunny and comfortable spot. I also usually set up a shady area nearby in case I start to get overheated.

The most important part of tanning is sun protection. When at home I wear a base of SPF 15, but at the beach I typically wear SPF 30 or above. However, on my face I wear a minimum of spf 30. On top of the sunscreen I typically add a browning lotion or suntan lotion to ensure an even dark tan. Sun Bum is one of my favorite sun care brands, especially with the coconut-banana smell of all their products.

While tanning, I also ensure that I stay hydrated not only because sitting out in the sun for hours will quickly dehydrate you, but also because hydrated skin holds onto a tan better. Making sure to rotate every 20 or so minutes to ensure an even tan is another key part of my tanning routine.

The final part of getting a long-lasting bronzy glow is after sun care. I make sure to exfoliate at least once a week to remove dead skin. Everyday after I tan, I make sure to apply a hydrating lotion that will lock moisture into my skin and elongate my tan.