Tankinis….Making A Comeback This Summer?

If you’re as chronically on TikTok as I am, you might have been baffled by a series of videos on your for you page about a fashion item making a comeback this summer: tankinis, of all things. So, are we reclaiming our childhood staples in the pool and sea this summer? I, for one, might sit out of this one.

Nine-year-old me begged my mom to allow me to transition from the one-piece to a bikini, to no avail. Our compromise was a tankini-which little Emily did not exactly vibe with. At age 11, a bikini was allowed, and I never looked back.

Now, at 19, I am not exactly sure I’ll be hopping on the bandwagon this summer-partially for the style, which I fear I cannot pull off, and the tan I am so desperately awaiting on this snowy April day.

However, if you’ll be going retro with tankinis this summer, more power to you! I have found some stylish tankini options on Cupshe, Lilly Pulitzer, Dippin’ Daisy’s, Target, Everything But Water, and more. Rock a throwback with some ‘70s-esque flower prints, or the For Love and Lemons-inspired print from Dippin’ Daisy’s. Whatever you decide to sport in the water this summer-tankini, one-piece, bikini-wear it with confidence and you’ll slay no matter what.