This spring break, that is exactly what I needed. A break and some warmer weather. So I packed my bags and left the cold windy hills of Worcester to head South.

As the first half of spring semester was coming to an end, I was feeling burnt out. Socially, physically, and emotionally. I was overwhelmed with work and my social battery was running low. I was feeling pressure to book a trip somewhere with friends and the stress from coordinating that started to overtake my days. That’s when I had the realization: maybe I need to do spring break…. Solo?

Obviously a scary thought. Going on a trip by myself? Would I get lonely? Would I have major fomo seeing all my friends together in all these amazing places? I got a text from my aunt later that day saying to come down and visit her and my Goddaughters in North Carolina. That is all it took for me to book my tickets. I also took it a step further and booked a flight from there to Florida for a few days. My tickets were booked and it was decided. I was doing a spring break solo trip.

I got dropped off at Logan airport, put my airpods in, grabbed a coffee and took an early morning flight down to North Carolina. When I got there I stepped out of the airport and it was 70 degrees. I knew I made the right choice. Over the next few days I spent time with my Goddaughters who are 6 months old and 4. We colored, played in the park, and swam in their pool. I spent my days while they were in school and my aunt and uncle were at work reading and drinking coffee in their backyard covered by trees. I went for walks in the sun and took this time to recharge and learn to enjoy time alone.

Then, I headed down to Florida which was the part I was truly going solo for. I spent three days doing whatever I wanted. I woke up and watched the sunrise, played some golf, listened to music, layed by the pool and read a couple books I have been wanting to start for months but haven’t found the time to until now. I spent so much time outside in the sun and put my phone on DND for pretty much the entirety of my trip.

So what did I learn from doing spring break by myself? I learned that taking time for yourself is so, so important, especially in college. I learned that being selfish with your time is okay. Doing what you want to do is okay and it is important and learning to spend time alone is key to really knowing yourself.

I think there is such a narrative that spring break needs to be a crazy trip with friends where you go out every night. Well I can’t wait to experience that in the years to come, I knew what I needed this year and listened to that. So don’t be scared to book the trip if that’s what you need, or even consider doing spring break solo.