Spotify Is Better Than Apple Music: Here’s Why

For many years now, I have been an avid Spotify user. I can safely say that I use the app everyday to conveniently listen to music and podcasts in a variety of scenarios, whether it’s doing homework, working out, walking to class, the list goes on. I’ve been asked why I like Spotify better than Apple Music plenty of times, especially since I’ve only ever used Apple products. Here’s my reasoning:

Spotify Includes Podcasts and Audiobooks

In addition to music, you have the option to listen to podcasts and audiobooks on Spotify. If you are an Apple Music user, you would have to use the completely separate Podcasts app to listen to your weekly dose of Alex Cooper, for example!

Spotify Wrapped

One of my favorite features that Spotify offers is Wrapped. Annually, Spotify provides you with a collection of data about your listening activity on the app over the past year. By allowing users to share their stats on social media, this facet has gained a lot of love.

Inspiration from Friends

If you add your friends on Spotify, you are able to view their public playlists and see what they are listening to in real-time. This often gives me options/ideas of new songs and genres to explore if I get bored of having my regular playlists on loop.

Good Deals

My sister and I opted for Spotify’s “Premium Duo” discount plan, and I am definitely a fan. Each of us has our own Premium account through this deal, but our accounts are under a single billing (this plan is meant for people who live together). Instead of paying for two separate Premium accounts, this method can save you money if you can get a sibling or a roommate to pitch in!