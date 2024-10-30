The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

During the first few weeks of school, I was directing all my efforts into making a routine. In a completely new place where I knew almost no one, I wanted the comfort of a daily schedule. However, now, after a few months, I often find myself feeling stuck in my routines. I feel like I am always doing the same things .

This past Wednesday, my friend Caroline and I decided to try a new coffee shop. While driving home, we were stunned by how beautiful the drive was with the foliage and views. Instead of going straight back to campus like we had planned, we decided to keep driving. We had been talking about wanting to see the hill from Little Women for weeks. However, we never could figure out a time to do it. At that moment, we impulsively decided to head 45 minutes north to the town of Groton. My summer playlist was blasting as we had all the windows down, enjoying probably the last warm day of fall. We hiked up the hill alongside tons of cows roaming in the pasture next to us. We reached the top of the hill and were immediately transported to the Little Women world. With the sun setting and the leaves at their peak autumn crisp, the hill looked perfect. We stayed on the hill for a while, just talking, before we left to go back to school.