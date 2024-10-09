She Left Quite An Impression: Sabrina Carpenter in Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The pop princess herself, Sabrina Carpenter, graced us with her presence at TD Garden on Thursday, October 3rd during her Boston leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour. My friends and I were lucky enough to score four tickets, and we rushed from our respective practicums and meetings to make the drive into Boston.

The car ride was an exciting whirlwind of curled hair, matching pink and white ribbons, and of course, the complete discography of Sabrina playing as we prepped ourselves for belting out every lyric once she took the stage.

Upon arriving at TD Garden, we were met with a truly incredible sight of hundreds of pink, yellow, white, and blue frilly frocks, bedazzled heart corsets, and homemade Sabrina-themed t-shirts. We were part of a flood of pastel and lace as all the fans streamed into the garden to wait in anticipation of the queen herself.

She was well worth the wait: Sabrina showcased her natural performer qualities all throughout the show, wowing us with her singing, acting, dancing, crowd engagement, and of course the spectacular lighting and sets. TD Garden was transformed into a sparkly pink explosion of hearts, with vintage “Short n’ Sweet TV” ads displayed alongside songs. Unfortunately, because my friends and I were in the second-to-last row of the concert, Sabrina did not extend her pink fluffy pair of handcuffs to me (yes, you read that right-Sabrina gifted a fan a pair of pink fluffy handcuffs, and I think this fan may have literally ascended to Heaven).

One aspect of the Short n’ Sweet shows that concertgoers around the country have commented on is Carpenter’s amazing punctuality with her show timeline. And what do you know, Sabrina came on like clockwork exactly at 8:30 p.m., and began her last song at 9:50, with the concert ending right at 10:00 p.m. I don’t know about you, but this semester has completely transformed my usual night owl tendencies, so this was a pleasant contrast to other concerts I have been to that can end at well past midnight. I guess Sabrina did not feel like working late…

To sum it up, the concert was nothing short of mindblowing. It was an experience I will never forget. Sabrina Carpenter, through her star quality, down-to-earth attitude, and vocal talent, crafted a concert I will remember forever. Even seated in the nosebleeds, the energy of her fanbase was infectious, and my friends and I sang our hearts out like we were in the very front of the pit. Sabrina Stans around the country, she’s coming to a city near you, so brace yourselves! I’ll be here on the Hill, drinking lots of espresso to recover from an out-of-this-world concert.