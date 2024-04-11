Reviewing My Most Recent Purchases

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I think it’s time for me to admit that I have a problem—a spending problem. However, I will say that I’m pretty good about shopping and impulse buying. This is because I follow a one week rule. If I see something and I want to impulse buy it, I give it a week. If I’m still thinking about it by the end of a one-week time period, then I order it or go to the store. If I didn’t think about it that much or forgot to even purchase it, that’s a sign that I probably didn’t need it anyway. I’ve made some decent recent purchases that I can now share my feelings on.

Quick Disclaimer: These products were purchased with my own money. These reviews are not sponsored in any way, nor am I being compensated for them.

I was really unsure about getting this cream at first. I had a little sample from Sephora that I’ve used and loved, and when I saw they released a 500mL bottle I was so excited. However, I was a little concerned about the price point. In my opinion, $85 is a lot of money to try and justify spending on a luxury body cream. Last week they were running a really good deal where if you spent $60 or more you would get a sample of the new Delícia Drench Body Butter and Perfume Mist. I also had a $25 Visa gift card that I decided to put to use.

The Elasti-Cream claims to offer a “collagen and elasticity-boosting formula that leaves skin vibrant, plump and smooth.” It boasts a “lush, fruity floral fragrance” with notes of Pink Dragonfruit, Lychee Essence, Brazilian Jasmine, Ocean Air, Hibiscus, Sheer Vanilla, and Sun Musk.

I love the results of this cream. My mom stole some of mine and then made me order one for her, calling it an “Easter present.” It does exactly what it says it will do. My skin looked so much more vibrant, plump, and smooth. I think it’s more hydrating than the Bum Bum Cream, which I actually won in the Her Campus holiday giveaway! The scent is also very pleasant. I would describe it as a soft floral scent, and not at all overpowering. My dad even liked it and said it smelled powdery but in a good way.

Rating: 8/10

Recommend: yes!

If you’ve spoken to me at all over the past few months, you’d know that I’m absolutely obsessed with these juice shots. I discovered them when I was in Florida over winter break, and have been consuming one almost every morning since then. The juice shots are 100% organic and contain only fruit juices, vitamins, probiotics, and green tea extract if they’re caffeinated.

So Good So You offers juice shots with a variety of benefits including giving you energy, and strengthening your immune and digestive systems, and also your metabolism. Others are suited for special purposes like making you calm or happy. They each come in so many delicious flavors, so you’re sure to find something that suits your needs and desired flavor.

The Millbury Target (Blackstone) carries a fantastic selection of these juice shots, better than any store in my hometown.

Rating: 10/10

Recommend: 100% yes

I’ve been considering getting this for a while, ever since it was offered as a free gift from Ulta at the start of this year. I planned on getting it while it was free to me, but they sold out before I could get my hands on it. I finally managed to buy it over Easter Break after accumulating several Ulta points for an added discount.

The Glossing Rinse claims to “smooth hair and leave a silky, high-shine finish in just 10 seconds.” I really liked its no-nonsense application. I shampooed as normal, squeezed the excess water out of my hair, applied the Glossing Rinse, counted to 10, washed it out, applied conditioner, and then dried and styled as normal. As a curly-haired girl, I do not mess around with my hair routine. It took me several years to perfect it, and I’m not about to change it. That being said, I love hair masks, and although this isn’t a mask per se, I think it has a very similar purpose.

My hair has felt super soft since using it and I do think it looked visibly shinier. However, I don’t think this is a necessary product. It’s definitely something that I would use once and a while when I think my hair is dull or dry, but I don’t think it’s something to rush out and get to add to your shower routine. If your hair gets super dry like mine does at school because of the hard water, then I would say I recommend it, but I do think hair masks would suit your purpose for half the price.

Rating: 7/10

Recommend: yes, but not necessary

This was an Easter gift from my family. I have most of the LEGO sets in their Botanicals collection. They’re super cute and not extremely difficult to build, but still challenging enough that it’s engaging. The Bouquet of Roses is 822 pieces and took me just over two hours to build. It creates three different styles of roses and baby’s breath that you can put in your own decorative vase. I have mine here at school! I love building LEGO sets, especially when they’re a little more sophisticated and can double as actual decor.

Rating: 10/10

Recommend: yes!

I used to be obsessed with Sour Patch Kids and let me tell you, these are so much better! My friend Grace introduced me to these right before Spring Break and I’ve been addicted ever since. For starters, they’re much larger than Sour Patch Kids and they come in much better flavors. I usually only eat the red and the blue Sour Patch Kids, but I eat every flavor of the Scandinavian Swimmers. According to Trader Joe’s website, the flavors include: “red berry (starfish), huckleberry (dolphin), orange (tang fish), and strawberry (clamshell).” My family and I have eaten several bags of these over the course of the past two months. They are truly delicious and the perfect combination of sweet and sour.

Rating 10/10

Recommend: yes!

I’ll most likely have to make a part 2 to this article because there is one hair product I just purchased that I would like to use a bit more before I review it, and my Lululemon Dance Pants have not come in yet! I could also write a whole love letter to my perfume, so I’ll spare everyone for now. I also just received the Sephora Favorites: Clean Me Up Kit, so stay tuned for a review of all those products as well!