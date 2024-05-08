Reviewing My Most Recent Purchases : Part II

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I’m back with more product and purchase reviews! My spending habits have been winding down because it’s time to start saving money to spend in Bermuda, DC, and Ireland. However, I do have quite a few things to share with you all.

Quick Disclaimer: These products were purchased with my own money. These reviews are not sponsored in any way, nor am I being compensated for them.

This is my holy grail perfume. I have a relatively small perfume collection, but I don’t need a collection when I have this perfume. On a whim, I decided to smell all of the Replica perfumes while in Sephora one day and they all smell so delicious, but when I came across this one, I knew it would be my go-to perfume for the rest of my life. The perfume is supposedly “inspired by the memory of enjoying a luxurious bubble bath where you relax in warm scented water and feel your body soothed from all tensions” and is described as “a unisex, clean perfume that blends soothing notes of coconut milk with the freshness of soap bubbles, grounding white musk, and soft floral scents of rose and lavender to recreate the relaxing feeling of a hot foaming bath.” I ascended when I discovered this perfume. As far as perfume prices go, it is more on the moderate to expensive side, but I think it is well worth the price. It’s the perfect every day and evening scent. I don’t usually layer my perfumes, so I don’t know how well it would layer, but I find it to be pleasant and not at all overpowering on its own.

Rating: 11/10

Recommend: 1000% yes

I bought this over Easter Break when I got my hair cut. It’s a repairing shine mist that claims to “add a little shimmer to your shine” and “add elasticity and revive lackluster hair.” It does add a gorgeous shine to my hair, but I find that it softens my curls a bit too much for my liking. My hair definitely feels silky and smooth when I use the mist, but I might be using too much if it’s causing my curls to lose definition. Overall, I really do love it as a hair treatment, especially at school when the water tends to make my hair look dull. I’ll try not to over-spray it in the future.

Rating: 7/10

Recommend: yes

I would wear these every day if I knew I wouldn’t get shamed for it. They are the most amazing pants I’ve ever owned. I love that they are mid-rise and have a wide pant leg at the bottom. I own them in black and espresso. My only issue is that some of the more fun colors look a little like scrubs which turns me away from more of the brighter, seasonal colors. The dance studio pants are also so flattering on me and every person I’ve ever seen who wears them.

Rating: 10/10

Recommend: yes!!

That’s all for now! I will definitely do more of these in the future so keep an eye out!