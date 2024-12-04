The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the last full week of classes before Thanksgiving break, freshmen students were tasked with completing their final projects, homework assignments, and enduring the traumatic events of scheduling their second semester classes. Freshmen were required to enroll in 3 classes from any discipline or category. The majority of freshmen looked to fulfill common requirements or search for courses that would benefit a potential major of interest. Prior to registration, students were required to meet with their designated academic advisors to seek guidance, review academic requirements, as well as learn how to use the STAR platform. In addition, students had to ensure that no holds were placed upon their accounts. A hold on the account could exist for a number of reasons: unpaid tuition, failure to meet with an academic advisor, or incomplete outstanding required forms. Enrollment took place from 7am-2pm on Monday November 18, 2024 and 7am-midnight on Tuesday November 19, 2024. On December 3,2024 open enrollment will occur in which students can add, drop or swap classes. This grants students numerous opportunities to readjust their schedules and choose classes that they are genuinely interested in.

On Monday November 18, alarms were set at half past six, students’ accounts were ready with numerous classes placed in their “backpack” as well as additional backup courses. Students made their way to quiet spaces in their dorms or the Dinand/Rhem library, seeking optimal wifi service. At 6:59am, pages were refreshed, as students diligently made their way to the website, picking and choosing the classes they desired. Although this seems like a fairly easy task, as a first year student I felt like I was in the race of my life to secure coveted offerings. My clammy fingers pressed the keyboard, while my breathing became shallow, praying for the creation of a second semester balanced schedule. After receiving error notifications, indicating that some of my desired classes were filled, I quickly rearranged my schedule. With this stressful event behind me, I can now work on my sleep schedule!