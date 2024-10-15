This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

One way I have navigated my first midterm season of college is by purposely taking time to practice gratitude. With every difficult task and hour of studying, it is hard to understand that giving your time, energy, and tears to your education is a privilege. When walking to and from the library, I always take time to appreciate the view, the lights of Worcester lighting up in the background of the beautiful brick buildings with crosses on top of their peaks. It is important to take a break and romanticize your current life. Yet, it is also important to value every assignment and test as a stepping stone to achieving your goals and dreams. The idea that in three years, I will still be cramming for midterms while knowing that I will be entering the workforce in a year’s time makes me appreciate the work I am putting in now. I think that being gracious that you get to receive a higher degree of education, knowing many women all over the world will not get the chance, further gives you purpose, even more than your future career. When all my tests are over, I know I will feel satisfied in a way only school can make me. When I feel that way, I will reflect upon how lucky I am to live in a country where women are encouraged to get educated and that I have parents who will support and make sacrifices for my education. I will also recognize Holy Cross, an institution that makes sure every student has the opportunity to succeed through various programs.