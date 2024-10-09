This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

For the love of all things good and holy please go live your life. What I’m trying to say is enjoy your time in college, and go have fun. College offers countless opportunities for some of the most fun times of your life, and once those 4 years are up, you won’t be able to find opportunities quite like it anywhere else. I am totally not suggesting that you have to be some crazy party animal every night, but I am suggesting that you be sure to make time for fun. Whether that means going out to parties every weekend, attending CAB events, going out to dinner, or just having a small get-together with friends- make time for these kinds of things. Now I know as well as anyone that Holy Cross professors like to assign mountains of homework. Of course, academics should be your number one priority, but it is also so important to make time for yourself and to make time to have fun. Finding a balance is key. It’s totally okay to take a break from studying to go have fun with your friends. Your life does not need to revolve around academics.

Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE the occasional night in, and I think it’s a great way to recharge. However, I don’t think every night should be a night in. If you only have one takeaway from this blog, let it be this: YOU HAVE THE REST OF YOUR LIFE TO WATCH NETFLIX AND GO TO BED EARLY. YOU ONLY HAVE 4 YEARS TO HAVE FUN IN COLLEGE. Pretty soon we will all be in the real world with real responsibilities. We won’t be living in buildings filled with all of our friends, and we won’t be in a place where there are constant free activities and parties to go to. When you look back on your time at college, do you want to remember all the times you stayed in your dorm alone and went to bed, or do you want to remember all the people you met during all the fun adventures you had? I personally want to be able to look back on my college years and reminisce on all of the fun times that I had. Please do not waste your college life away by going to bed early every night, and never saying yes to anything. Your 20s are supposed to be filled with crazy nights and lots of fun. Once you are past age 35, most nights will be a night in, so take advantage of the opportunity to have fun before it’s too late.

If you want to lay in bed and watch Netflix that is totally your prerogative. If that’s really what you want to do then you go ahead and do that. Everyone’s idea of fun is different, and at the end of the day, you are the only one who can make the right decisions for yourself. But the next time you are debating on whether to go out with friends or stay in, just think about this blog before you make your decision.