The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As the first semester winds down and the start of the holiday season approaches, I reflect on the past 12 months. By the conclusion of 2024, I will be able to count my many accomplishments: acceptance to numerous colleges and universities, my commitment to Holy Cross as the community I most envisioned myself a part of, my last season of high school tennis, the receipt of my high school diploma, attendance at the prom, completion of a high school summer job, and the culmination of first semester freshman year of college. This year has been a whirlwind of emotions: from conquering unfamiliar territories to meeting new people, accepting forced independence while embracing unexpected experiences. The memory of the early years of childhood slowly fades, creating unintended fear. With that said, I yearn to seize the moment, change my perspective, and ultimately look forward to conquering 2025. In order to do so, I hope to implement new changes into my daily routines. The New Year offers a blank slate- a time to set goals, take control of your life, and actively work on self-improvement. Thus, I have compiled a short list of New Year’s resolutions:

Sugar limit

The array of on-campus dining choices has promoted bad nutritional habits. An abundance of soda, caffeinated beverages, juices, and iced teas has infiltrated my daily intake. At Kimball dining hall, Crossroads, and Cool Beans, I’ve managed to taste test whatever new drinks I can get my hands on. Although they often boost my energy and satisfy my sweet tooth, I have realized that I am consuming large amounts of sugar. With that being said, in 2025, I intend to eliminate these empty calories. Water will be my go to when it comes to hydration. I plan to use my Hydro Flask, utilizing the numerous filling stations on campus. An additional bonus to this plan is the money that I will save by avoiding overpriced, unhealthy options.

The body is meant to move

First semester I have definitely utilized on campus exercise resources. I have attended a spin class and often frequent the Jo athletic center. I enjoy walking or running on the treadmill, climbing the stair master, as well as lifting weights. Incorporating this before or after class exercise positively affects the mind, elevates mood, and strengthens the body. I intend to continue this healthy habit over winter break as there are many walking trails in New Jersey. Consistently incorporating healthier habits in 2025 are certain to start the year off right.

Cleanliness

While I will be home for the holidays, I want to ensure that my bedroom remains as tidy as possible. Upon arriving home, I intend to unpack my belongings immediately. Washing clothes, sheets, and towels will be a priority. Eliminating dust from floors and surfaces will rejuvenate my shuttered room, allowing me to savor the comforts of home.

Make time for family and friends

With an abundance of free time during the holiday season, I intend to create a weekly schedule to see old/new friends as well as family. Spending quality time with the people that care about you the most definitely creates a sense of joy and completeness. Engaging in leisure activities and seeking new adventures elevates mood and produces happiness. Setting dates aside, results in organizations and gives you something to look forward to!

Money management

Before entering college I was honestly unaware of the cost of basic necessities as well as the price of indulgences. Now items like sweet treats, new clothes, Amazon, Uber, and Doordash have become part of my monthly spending. As I have become more cognizant of these expenses, I hope to better balance my budget next semester, eliminating unnecessary purchases.