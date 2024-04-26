The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always enjoyed reading books. As an English major, however, I’m usually swamped with rather unideal readings from the Middle Ages, for example. This has convinced me that I don’t have the time for leisurely reading and has made me lose the desire to read more than I have to. With summer approaching, however, I know I’ll have a good amount of free time on my hands, so I created a To Be Read (TBR) list to help motivate me to read for fun again. Here are some of my picks:

Funny Story by Emily Henry

This highly anticipated book drops at the end of April. Emily Henry is a well-known author best known for her widely popular works People We Meet on Vacation and Beach Read, so this book is predicted to be a great read that will be available just in time for summer!

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

This is the first book in Maas’ New York Times bestselling Court of Thorns and Roses series. A Court of Thorns and Roses was originally published in 2015, but this book (and the entire series) is still gaining a lot of traction! Since I have never gotten around to reading it, I think this summer is a good time to finally check this one off my TBR list.

You Like It Darker: Stories by Stephen King

Ever since reading The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon a few years back, I’ve been a fan of Stephen King and the horror genre in general. This collection of twelve stories will be published at the end of May, and will explore the darker aspects of life in both a metaphorical and literal sense.

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

This read has been recommended to me countless times. This self-help book teaches and inspires readers to make small changes in daily life that will transform habits and therefore deliver real, lasting, and positive effects. Say less!

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

It’s been a while since I have read this classic, so it may be time for a reread since it’s one of my all-time favorites. I also associate The Great Gatsby with the upcoming season (since the plot does unfold over the course of a summer), so I’m definitely excited to have this book on my TBR list!