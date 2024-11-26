The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The term “Sliding into DM’s” sounds so scandalous to me. Like it’s an embarrassing or thirsty thing to do, but what’s a girl to do when they seem so… well, perfect? So, earlier this week, I had a huge hallway crush on this guy on campus. To my shock at Saturday’s game, I realized it was him in that totally flattering uniform. Let’s just say the game became a whole lot more entertaining (both on and off the field).

So I tried finding him on Instagram, and with great luck, I did! I requested to follow him, he followed me back, and then I was stuck. I didn’t know what to do next. Do I like his story? Or his recent post, or should I… No, I couldn’t possibly.

Yes, it was possible. I didn’t have any classes or clubs with him, so I knew what I had to do. I had to DM him, and I was going to do it tomorrow!

I woke up with a bundle of nerves (I mean, I literally went through two water bottles and half a gum pack in my two classes). To calm myself down, I turned to my most helpful girlfriends for guidance. They helped me curate the perfect text to send and hyped me up to no end. So, with the confidence or delusion of a lovestruck girl, I sent him the text.

I am making this sound so much easier than it actually was. I mean, my heart was pounding in my ears, and my thumb hovered over the send button for like two minutes. Now comes the hard part: waiting.

He responded a few hours later with both devastating and hopeful news. He kindly texted back that he appreciated the text and he would, but he’s talking to someone right now.

Damn, that kinda hurt because that really confirmed to me that he is a good guy. Maybe if I had sent the text a month earlier, things could be different, but hey, you live and learn! What I learned is that you can’t let fear or worry run your life, or else you’ll never know. I felt kind of embarrassed after this, and I couldn’t understand why. I was confident, bold, and vulnerable, three things I really wanted to be this year. And that is something to never be ashamed of.