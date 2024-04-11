This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

My four favorite players in NCAA Women’s Basketball

One of my biggest interests lately has been watching the women’s NCAA March Madness games. I started watching some college women’s basketball games a few years ago, but this past year I would say is when I really started to take interest. I know from personal experience it can be a lot to take in at once, especially when there are so many different athletes in the spotlight. I am going to give you some background information on some of my favorite, and the most popular women’s basketball players right now.