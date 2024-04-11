This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.
My four favorite players in NCAA Women’s Basketball
One of my biggest interests lately has been watching the women’s NCAA March Madness games. I started watching some college women’s basketball games a few years ago, but this past year I would say is when I really started to take interest. I know from personal experience it can be a lot to take in at once, especially when there are so many different athletes in the spotlight. I am going to give you some background information on some of my favorite, and the most popular women’s basketball players right now.
- Paige Bueckers: My personal favorite player (my friends may or may not have gotten me a pink bueckers jersey for my birthday this year). Paige is a senior guard at UConn who has been in the spotlight nonstop this year. She has had one of the most impressive post seasons of all athletes throughout the country this year. Paige has gained a loyal following on social media, and has played a key role in Women’s basketball viewership rising over the past few years. Her ability to interact with fans and young female athletes is also one thing that is so impressive about Paige. Considering all of this, it was a pretty great day for basketball fans everywhere when Paige announced she would be staying for her 5th year at UConn.
- Cailtin Clark: I’m sure many if not most of you have heard of Caitlin Clark. Over the past year she has been in the media spotlight non-stop as well as setting pretty much every record out there. Cailin is a senior guard at the University of Iowa, and recently declared for the WNBA Draft. While the list of records she holds is extensive the most notable being when she became the NCAA all time division 1 scorer. She passed all NCAA athletes (men and women) that came before her. In setting all of these records she has become an inspiration to young female athletes everywhere.
- KK Arnold: Also a Husky, KK Arnold is a freshman guard at UConn. I first saw KK on social media dancing with her teammates. She has a fantastic personality that has seemed to captivate fans everywhere. The UConn social media is constantly asking for more “KK Content”. The freshman has played in all 38 games this season, and has become a key player in one of the most impressive starting line ups in the country. All this in one year makes me incredibly excited to see what she accomplishes in the next few years at UConn.
- Hailey Van Lith: Hailey is a senior guard who just transferred to LSU this year. Previously, she played for Louisville and was without a doubt the teams most impressive player. Her junior year she averaged 19.7 points per game, and had an impressive 729 points for that season. These stats are what drew Kim Mulkey, head coach at LSU to attempt to get Hailey to join the tigers. She has become a great asset to LSU and played a big part in the team making it to the Elite 8, and playing a close game against Iowa.