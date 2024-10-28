This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Although the weather may not feel like it, fall is at its peak this week! With that in mind, I want to create a list of all my favorite Essie Nail Colors to bring out the very best in your fall outfits.

All Fun and Games

This bright yellow hue is perfect for a transition from a bright summer to the yellow leaves of early fall. This color is certain to brighten up your fall days and goes particularly well with a white or cream sweater.

Not a Phase

This deep red crimson is the ideal Thanksgiving dinner and end-of-November color. Wear this while baking pies, watching football, and bringing out your favorite sweaters for the end of the fall season.

Not Red-y for Bed

This bright cherry red nail color is perfect for the fall peak, right where we are now. Make a bold statement with these nails that are certain to match the falling foliage around campus! And, as a bonus, if you are dressing as something spooky for Halloween, these nails are certain to match your scary vibe this Halloween.

Check Your Baggage

Looking for something a little lighter this fall? This light orange color is bright but will nicely fade into your outfits and provide the perfect match for the trees around campus. This color is perfect for holding the first warm coffees of the season.

Willow in the Wind

If you want a cool color for fall, you can’t go wrong with Willow in the Wind. This green is certain to match all the typical fall colors you will see outside and is a perfect match for any blue, green, or black fall outfits.