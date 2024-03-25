This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I am someone who enjoys a sweet drink throughout her day. Here at Holy Cross, there are various places to get one, with a wide range of options from lemonade to boba. Today, I’m listing my top drinks from my favorite place on campus, for those days you want a pick-me-up.

1. Lemonade or Italian Soda from O’Connor Cafe

Right in the Prior Performance Art Center is the O’Connor Cafe which mainly consists of fruity drinks or teas and coffee on tap. However, what stands out here is their lemonade and Italian sodas. The Italian sodas are customizable, meaning you can select any flavor or combination of flavors to create a soda of your choice. I usually mix strawberries and kiwi. As for their lemonades, I think they are the best on campus and are a perfect mix of sweet and sour.

2. Coffee from D’Agostino’s Cafe

D’Agostino’s–also known as DAGS–placed in the Dr. Fauci Integrated Science Complex, has great coffees you can get for just a meal swipe. What stands out here are the blend options. These blends change throughout the season, with peppermint during the holiday season and caramel flavors in the fall. My go-to option in the mornings has been the Salted Caramel Mocha blend and to top it all off, I add the complimentary vanilla creamer.

3. Milkshake from Cool Beans

In Hogan Campus Center, Cool Beans is a popular place to grab bagels in the morning and ice cream at night. Although they have great specialties and a solid coffee and tea menu, I always gravitate towards their milkshakes in the evening. These milkshakes are a great treat at the end of the day and have both the staples of chocolate and vanilla but also different flavors for when you want to change it up such as coffee, cookies & cream, and chocolate chip cookie dough. My favorite would have to be the cookies & cream or chocolate milkshake.

4. Juice Station from Kimball

Kimball Dining Hall, the main dining hall on campus, mainly consists of your basic soda fountain drink. This may come as a surprise to some that it made it on my list. However, they recently added a small juice station on the right side of the dining room. I love this new addition and find myself getting a glass of strawberry, apple cider vinegar, or pomegranate juice every night.