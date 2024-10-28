My Favorite Drink Orders from Cool Beans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Medium Iced Green Tea With a Flavor Shot of Raspberry

This drink is one of my favorites to get when I need something refreshing. I love coffee but sometimes you want to change it up and this is the perfect drink for that. A classic green tea with a bit of raspberry flavoring really comes together to create a perfect light and rejuvenating drink. There is also caffeine in this drink which helps when trying to focus on work.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

This drink is my go-to coffee order at Cool Beans. Even though it is not on the meal plan menu, this drink is worth the dining dollars in my opinion. This drink has it all with the cold milk over ice, topped with two shots of espresso, and the extra caramel flavoring really adds to the coffee and makes it one of my favorites. If you don’t like your coffee too sweet I would steer away from this one or simply do not add the caramel flavor shot to make the coffee less sweet.

Mango Pineapple smoothie

I have tried a couple of different flavor combinations of the Cool Beans smoothies and this has to be my favorite. I will say that mango and pineapple are my favorite fruits so it makes sense that this smoothie would be my favorite. I love ordering this drink when I have just finished some work either in Dinand or at Cool Beans and need a little sweet but fruit treat to walk back to my dorm. This drink makes me feel like I am having dessert but in a slightly healthier way.

Hot Chocolate

Lastly, I love a good hot chocolate from Cool Beans. This drink is a classic and is perfect for the upcoming holiday season. Everyone loves a good hot chocolate to keep their hands and body nice and warm. I love getting this drink after I have been studying for a long night and sipping it as I walk back to my dorm in the cold night air. Make sure that the drink is not too hot before you sip it because burning your taste buds is not fun.