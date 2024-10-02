My Fall TBR (To Be Read): A List of My Highly Anticipated Reads This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Tis’ the season for fuzzy socks, Gilmore Girls, and pumpkin-flavored treats! As the weather begins to cool down, I constantly find myself yearning to be curled up in a warm blanket accompanied with a good book. Here are some of the most anticipated books I plan to read this season:

Number 1:

“The Pumpkin Spice Café” by Laurie Gilmore

As I enter the fall season, I am beginning to crave the perfect romance book to snuggle up with while enjoying a pumpkin spice latte and a cinnamon bun. Luckily, “The Pumpkin Spice Café” series by Laurie Gilmore has been flooding all my social media pages such as Tiktok, Instagram, and Pinterest. Booktok has been raving about the perfect grumpy x sunshine, small town, and mystery romance story, which has immediately made me fall victim to another Barnes and Noble purchase. However, I did search up the book on Goodreads and was a little disappointed when I noticed that the famous book has been rated only 3.47/5 stars. While I’m skeptical about how enjoyable the book really is, I will definitely purchase it to see if it lives up to the hype!

Number 2:

“Reckless” by Lauren Roberts

I recently read “Powerless” by Lauren Roberts this past year and fell in love with the world. While I can’t spoil too much about the book, the plot reminded me of a perfect mixture of the Hunger Games and Divergent. Her initially self-published book sold thousands of copies, which led the author to release an entire trilogy based on the universe. I have followed Lauren Roberts on Tiktok for over a year now, watching her entire journey of writing and publishing the series. She has even appeared on my favorite podcast, “I’ll Read What She’s Reading”, sharing more information on her trilogy release and insight on self-publishing her stories. The first book in the “Powerless” trilogy left off with a major cliffhanger, and I’m excited to continue reading!

Number 3:

“Nothing Like the Movies” by Lynn Painter

Lynn Painter is my absolute favorite author because of her perfect warm and fluffy rom-com styled books. Every book gives me the same feeling as when I’m watching “10 Things I Hate About You” or “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”. So take this as a sign to purchase some Lynn Painter novels! “Nothing Like the Movies” continues the story of the first book “Better Than the Movies” (which I adore), however, it follows the breakup of the two main characters. I won’t spoil too much, but I’m excited to see how Lynn Painter writes this second-chance romance story!