While in Florida for my Spring Break Immersion Program trip, we had a day off. My group and I were recommended to go to St. Augustine, a little less than an hour away from Jacksonville. While I had never heard of it, St. Augustine is known to be the oldest city in America, and is heavily influenced by Spanish culture. When we arrived, I was blown away at its beauty, and shocked that I had not heard of it before. If you happen to be in the area, or want to plan a trip, these are the must-see places that I found while exploring this stunning city during my day there.

Hotel Alcazar

Influenced by Spanish architecture, this beautiful building is so nice to walk through. It has a cafe, antique shops, and the Lightner Museum, which has amazing antiques.

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

This historic fort is so pretty to walk around, or you can pay to go inside and look out from the top of it! If you love history, this is a must see.

Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine

This beautiful church is amazing to spend as much time in as you may like. There is also a cute gift shop that sells religious gifts and trinkets.

St. George Street

This long street has countless shops, restaurants, and unique places to visit. While there are many tourist traps, there are also so many adorable stores where I got great things,

Flagler College

With similar architecture to the Hotel Alcazar, this college has a stunning feel to it and amazing architecture. I recommend exploring the campus, and maybe pretending to be a student for the day.