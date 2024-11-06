This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

In the past few months on social media especially, TikTok, many influencers have been promoting curly and wavy hair. This is something I am so happy about. I love that it is becoming more popular to embrace your natural hair pattern. My mom has very curly hair and so does all of her family. I inherited this gene. Growing up, my hair was super bouncy and curly. When I started middle school I wasn’t sure how to take care of my hair. My mom’s hair is way more curly than mine, so it couldn’t be taken care of the same way. I used to brush my hair and pretend it was straight. I was jealous of my friends’ straight hair. Looking back at old pictures of my hair, it just looks frizzy and ratty. Over the past few years, I’ve slowly been learning how to embrace my hair pattern. My hair is between 2c and 3a hair. There are many charts online where you can find out what category your hair type is in. Currently, I really love my natural hair and love being able to style it. After wetting my hair I use a leave-in conditioner. I then scrunch in curl mousse and finger coil any pieces I do not like. Finally, I add in a little bit of curl gel and let it air dry. Everyone’s hair is different, so it is important to find a way to style your hair that works for you!