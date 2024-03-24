My Celebration of the Eras Tour Movie

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I absolutely love everything Taylor Swift. From her music, to her personality, to her Swifties (and even her cats), I love the songwriter that she is and the values she not only stands for, but practices in her own life. Since becoming a Swiftie, I feel as though Taylor has taught me the power of being unabashedly myself, and through her I feel as though I’ve been able to experience the joys of girlhood with fellow fans and friends. On March 14th, the Eras Tour movie was released on Disney+, and of course my friends and I had to celebrate and throw a watch party.

One of my friends was lucky enough to receive a PR package from Disney+ to promote the movie, and it was filled with goodies to bring to the party. From the package we had “TS” balloons, purple popcorn, Eras Tour cookies, and tour merch and blanket that we set up around the room. In addition to these surprise gifts, we also had mocktails in fancy (but plastic) cups, regular popcorn in Taylor Swift buckets from seeing the movie in theaters, cookie dough, and many, many other sweets.

For our watch party, we set up in an unused classroom instead of a dorm room, as we had more space and privacy there, along with a bigger screen to project onto. In the room, we had plenty of area to dance around, film tik toks, reenact scenes, sing along, take pictures, and have the best time. I have a feeling that celebrating Taylor Swift like this with some of my best friends will be a favorite memory from my time at college, and I know I’ll cherish it forever.