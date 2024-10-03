The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a nineteen-year-old girl, I love clothes and shopping. However, living in college does not allow for much storage. I try to avoid bringing my entire wardrobe to my dorm because I don’t even wear half of it. There are a few staples of clothing that I recommend having as part of your college wardrobe.

Good quality leggings: I find myself wearing leggings during most of the week during the school year. I recommend investing in a nice pair of leggings because they will last you a long time. Lululemon can be pricey, however, I have two pairs of black leggings that I bought in 2018 and they are still good as new.

A few hoodies/sweatshirts: Hoodies/sweatshirts are one of my favorite items of clothing because they are so comfortable. However, sweatshirts are often very bulky and take up a lot of space. Don’t bring all of your sweatshirts from your closet at home, but only bring ones you know that you will wear.

American Eagle jeans: Jeans can be worn to classes, events, parties, etc. My favorite brand of jeans is from American Eagle. The jeans come in a wide range of colors and sizes and also have a short or long length. Their brand is one of the only jeans that fit me, because I am a shorter girl, so I am able to order the correct length. Not only are they comfy, but they last a long time!

Pajama sets: Something I’ve been into wearing recently are pajama sets. I find myself wearing a cute set to bed almost every night. They are super comfy and make you feel confident when going to bed. Target has a great selection of pajamas that are not too pricey.