Make Your Own Latte: An Easy Way to Save Money In College

Saving money in college can be extremely difficult. Between shopping for “going out” clothes, buying food, and taking Uber, it becomes too easy to blow through money. Even though Holy Cross meal plans allot a certain amount of dining dollars for students each semester, buying a $7 latte at Cool Beans or Babel quickly uses up that money. I find that making my coffee in my dorm every day helps me save dining dollars for other items, like household items or snacks from the Lobby Shop. Naturally, I have days where I’m running late and need to buy a coffee out of convenience, which is not the end of the world. Even if you limit your Babel runs to twice a week rather than every day, you’ll find that it makes a huge difference. This advice also applies when at home in the summer or on breaks! I would even say it’s more helpful since you’re spending your own extra money rather than the dining dollars that come with your meal plan.

I was personally gifted an espresso machine last Christmas, but even if I had purchased it myself, it was definitely worth the money. Waking up and making myself the perfect latte is my favorite part of my morning routine. It helps me take time for myself and treat myself to a drink I know I’m going to love. The espresso machine I own from DeLonghi retails for around $111, and I know I have saved more than that by using it daily. It may take time to figure out the machine and recipe that will work for you, but it will be worth it.

Save your money for other expenses, and start making your coffee at home!