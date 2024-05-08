The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My freshman year here at Holy Cross was full of all kinds of lessons and emotions: joy, anxiety, excitement, sadness, and so much more. As I reflect on the past nine months here, I feel an intense sense of pride: not only in myself but in the campus that I now call my own.

I am certainly not the same starry-eyed, overzealous self that I was when I first arrived here in August, enthralled and in love with my new school. Everything excited me, and I found every aspect of Holy Cross life perfect. It was like a dreamscape. Looking back now, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. I’ve had friendships and relationships shift, struggled with academics and anxiety, along with feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy. Even with these struggles and growing pains, I’ve also experienced great joy, personal development, and met some of my lifelong friends. Holy Cross so far has enabled me to surround myself with positive people, and go out on a limb and gain opportunities for myself in all respects. I am definitely not as naïve about the college experiences as I was in August, but I still wouldn’t change where I am for the world. I have been able to develop ties and bonds that I never would have imagined making. As I prepare to pack my things and depart campus for the summer, I am excited to tackle what sophomore year holds for me: the good, the bad, and everything in between.