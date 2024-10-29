The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Leather jackets have been known to take women’s fashion by storm throughout the ‘70s and ’80s, and now they’re back and more stylish than ever! When asked to picture a leather jacket in their mind, many tend to have a narrow-minded envisionment of the article of clothing. However, leather jackets have become extremely versatile,coming in various styles, many of which have recently gained traction!

If you want to channel a vintage vibe, consider purchasing an aviator leather jacket! This style of leather jacket has a bulkier look and nowadays is often lined with faux fur or shearling. You will be both warm and fashionable throughout the colder months if you decide to go with this look.

On the other hand, you could tap into a more “rebellious” look with a biker leather jacket! This style tends to be characterized by defined collars and lots of zippers. When asked to envision what a leather jacket looks like, this style comes to mind for a lot of people, as they are often considered to be a “classic.”

You could also keep it casual with a bomber leather jacket, as they offer a more relaxed look. I got my Cropped Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket from Abercrombie when it was marked down from $140 to $50 (it still is as of this week!) and it has been one of my favorite pieces of the season. It has a bit of a boxy shape and fits over both thin shirts and thicker sweaters.

*In your search for a leather jacket, an important factor to keep in mind is that the more you wear it, the better it will look since it will take the shape of your body over time, so don’t be disappointed if your jacket looks a little unnatural at first. If you give your jacket love, it will be reciprocated!