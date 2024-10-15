Kamala Harris Makes An Appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

It’s safe to assume that “Vice President Harris, welcome to Call Her Daddy” are words that Alex Cooper never thought she would say.

For those who aren’t familiar with Call Her Daddy, it is the most listened to podcast by women and was ranked Spotify’s second-biggest podcast in 2023. Hosted by Alex Cooper, episodes of the comedy and advice podcast typically cover topics surrounding human sexuality, relationships, and mental health with the goal of empowering women. Call Her Daddy averages five million weekly listeners, and often consists of a sit-down conversation/interview with celebrity guests such as Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Gwyneth Paltrow, to name a few. ‘Call Her Daddy’ is widely considered to be a cultural phenomenon, and fans just can’t seem to get enough.

While Call Her Daddy is often lighthearted, it’s important to note that Cooper is a reputable interviewer and businesswoman. She doesn’t hesitate to use her platform to shine light on current events in an articulate manner, and makes quite a living doing so. Vice President Kamala Harris is Cooper’s most recent guest, with her episode airing on October 6th. The 45-minute conversation has sparked extensive media coverage, with many accusing Cooper of spreading propaganda. Cooper anticipated this backlash, saying she conducted the interview not with the intention to change her listeners’ political affiliation, but because “one of the main conversations in this election is women.”

Harris and Cooper address a variety of topics in their conversation, from abortion rights to reproductive health care. They also highlight the fact that podcasts are now widely considered a form of media that is “candidate-friendly.” In other words, podcasts convey significant information to our rather progressive generation while simultaneously keeping us engaged, which can be an extremely effective way to develop and strengthen a campaign for this new generation of voters, for example.

When considering her campaign in particular, this may have been one of Harris’s smartest moves thus far. Harris’ willingness to sit down and have a meaningful conversation with Cooper is a way of reinforcing the fact that she wants all of her supporters, but especially women, to feel represented in this election. Harris goes on to say “I care about making sure that people are entitled to and receive the freedoms that they are due. I care about lifting people up and making sure that you are protected from harm. I care about tapping into the ambitions and the aspirations of people knowing that we are capable of so much.”



Whether Cooper’s decision to have Harris on Call Her Daddy is more detrimental or beneficial to her numbers (followers, listeners, etc.) is yet to be determined. What is abundantly clear, though, is that Cooper cares a lot more about advocating for women than any sort of statistic. This is extremely admirable, and a factor that all listeners should take away from this episode.