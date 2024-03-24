Journey to Europe’s Hidden Gem: My Experience in Porto, Portugal

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After months of discussing, saving, planning, and booking, last week I had the opportunity to travel to Porto, Portugal, and spent most of my spring break exploring the city. Located on the coast of northern Portugal on the shores of the resplendently majestic Douro river, this historic city has befittingly been named a UNESCO world heritage site. The city provides a unique visual reflection of its history by way of the colorful ceramic tile art (azulejos) which adorn the walls of buildings dating across the city. Many of these timeless masterpieces date back to the 13th century, where wooden Rabelo boats that floated in the riverside holding barrels of port wine and the city thrived as an important trading hub. These priceless antiques shine a-new today as living witnesses to the history of such a diverse and nuanced community.

After spending a through amount of time losing ourselves in the city’s intrinsic networks of alleys and narrow streets, we also visited multiple museums and sites such as the Natural History and Science Museum, the Sao Bento Railway Station, Porto’s Photography Museum, and Clerigos Tower and Church, where we climbed to the top of the tower on our last day to get one final view of the city. Personally, I loved the Sao Bento Railway Station, whose use of azulejos to depict the history of transportation came to life through its periodical depiction of the history of transit. Each tile was hand-painted by a singular artist, which made the site all the more incredible.

The city also had a lot to offer for hands-on activities. On our third day there, we decided to book a surfing lesson out on the beach. Less than a 30 minute metro ride away, we were welcomed by the warm embrace of the Atlantic Ocean and the daunting prospect of trying surfing for the first time. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, Porto is also home to the only night time bridge climb in all of Europe, which we somewhat trepesacioulsy tried. It did not disappoint. The bridge provided us with a unique view of the city at night and we were even given a complimentary postcard at the end of the climb and a sample of traditional Portuguese drinks- all while 6 lanes of traffic roared only a few inches above our heads.

Lastly, the food was something that was unforgettable. As the home of Port Wine, they had tastings along the riverside often paired with chocolate or cheese, making for a great experience. The city is also known for their Pastel de Natas, which is a baked custard tart with a caramelized top, making it a great pastry to have.

Porto is a vibrant and history rich city, with so many unique aspects that make it unlike any other city. Having never been to Portugal before, I enjoyed this city as my first experience and loved the bits of history you could see casually walking on the street, the delicious food in the bakeries and restaurants, and the many museums that had free access to the public.