I’ve tried every single Celsius flavor. Here are my top 10!

There are 27 flavors of Celsius and I am very proud to say that I have tried all 27 flavors. Here are my top 10 flavors from a self-proclaimed Celsius connoisseur!

10. Fantasy Vibe

Fantasy Vibe is great. It’s solid, it’s tasty but in my opinion, it’s just a little too sweet. I feel like I can’t drink it all at once because it just becomes too much. A good flavor to start off our list!

9. Non-Carbonated Peach Mango Green Tea

I really want to love this flavor but something about the flavor combo just doesn’t sit right with me. The initial taste is delicious and I think it’s just too much of a good thing.

8. Sparkling Orange

Sparkling orange is a classic. It really does just taste like an orange soda which is great but a little basic.

7. Kiwi Guava

Kiwi Guava is such a classic. It’s got a good fruit combo that really makes the flavor something special and is a staple in the vending machine.

6. Sparkling Wild Berry

This is the original Celsius in my eyes because it was the first one I ever had. Wild berry isn’t too sweet which I really like because it ends up making for something really refreshing.

5. Tropical Vibe

Starting off our top five with Tropical Vibe! It’s a great blend of tropical flavors and is perfect for a hot day.

4. Blue-Razz Lemonade

This flavor is sweet but still has a slightly sour lemonade taste. I like that it isn’t sparkling because it means I can enjoy it in the morning without feeling too weird about drinking “soda” in the morning.

3. Raspberry Peach

Raspberry Peach is one of those weirdly nostalgic flavors for me. It tastes like the weird mash-up of flavors that would be in the fruit punch I would drink as a kid. I think that’s why I think of it so fondly. It’s sweet, but not too sweet, very flavorful, and just overall a really solid drink.

2. Green Apple Cherry

I think this one may be an unpopular opinion but I LOVE this flavor. It has a sour cherry flavor which I really like and I think is a switch-up from the classic very sweet Celsius flavors.

1. Peach Vibe

Peach Vibe. I don’t even know where to start! The peach flavor is strong but not too sweet, it’s really refreshing and on top of everything pretty widely accessible so you don’t have to go searching for it! I love this flavor. It’s my go-to, it’s a classic, it’s delicious.