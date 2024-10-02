Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fruit Juices in Supermarket/ Juice
Fruit Juices in Supermarket/ Juice
Photo by Jakub Kapusnak from FoodiesFeed
Wellness

I’ve tried every single Celsius flavor. Here are my top 10!

Lucy Graham
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

There are 27 flavors of Celsius and I am very proud to say that I have tried all 27 flavors. Here are my top 10 flavors from a self-proclaimed Celsius connoisseur!

10. Fantasy Vibe

Fantasy Vibe is great. It’s solid, it’s tasty but in my opinion, it’s just a little too sweet. I feel like I can’t drink it all at once because it just becomes too much. A good flavor to start off our list!

AD 4nXcZfwOjLL7kkPwF ADz7IVu0HHBqEG6elzhN1PKYbenWYME5ju9PxyuXww3AHrdNG4nBd5ZlftJ8T0eqfQMOMWKVl45Wo uEtdk5c9YxBIPkpvaR9m IpUKYuOEB4auxu3dH

9. Non-Carbonated Peach Mango Green Tea

I really want to love this flavor but something about the flavor combo just doesn’t sit right with me. The initial taste is delicious and I think it’s just too much of a good thing.

AD 4nXdx0kP1JwDHhD5POFhlOvGBzyvP40vGzdIbxCewpPDbXOER1TBw olRAeUA7aeJmWrHh

8. Sparkling Orange

Sparkling orange is a classic. It really does just taste like an orange soda which is great but a little basic.

AD 4nXd iBZ rIpMN2HRoea 2xw8Y5IQ7dCZy6fPq5aeiyHa4BK0hwqO jL0mGPCzWt4ImzTBLEuILkynxrZav

7. Kiwi Guava

Kiwi Guava is such a classic. It’s got a good fruit combo that really makes the flavor something special and is a staple in the vending machine.

AD 4nXcRf2M4n NPoeA4JkrvVzjYneTEViKFH0KJ3TikrZthdgmaXSk2cmSmwso4ZSFkUKLVU7HfxVNA2oYw7p7 V4lMUnAu0y3iVyucPsOU7E6lD3s3YdoiUhe5LeJp27obGj

6. Sparkling Wild Berry

This is the original Celsius in my eyes because it was the first one I ever had. Wild berry isn’t too sweet which I really like because it ends up making for something really refreshing.

AD 4nXc8I 07kEhGadcLKtCAQb0s3tV1o8shFDt5D4f1tFUSsPX35tDuj fReSulqlc3pUISdr9SqLOwU xELJCe1OPze1z6eaTDChVfyjOnisAhO5wDltsTpRu1HG7DZnDEBSnQHt9k4

5. Tropical Vibe

Starting off our top five with Tropical Vibe! It’s a great blend of tropical flavors and is perfect for a hot day.

AD 4nXcaH2Bv8VCKelFEGE40kHuPErJw1iEkG dTi4YuUbKIQnaVh1dDNoRXvlO5qlV2S5lWeIZRXjB6hZoM1r

4. Blue-Razz Lemonade

This flavor is sweet but still has a slightly sour lemonade taste. I like that it isn’t sparkling because it means I can enjoy it in the morning without feeling too weird about drinking “soda” in the morning.

AD 4nXeJgqRGopfue9fV8PcV3a4a1K7D5tZfJZjyMEhBdjmKhtne9iGRq60qiGnr6nmrLQVk w5fl42RYhFKCxE0g seMJ033FLmao0G4 0ydKvW5DH8Zmwgzf879s8SKUehLBRKl3O

3. Raspberry Peach

Raspberry Peach is one of those weirdly nostalgic flavors for me. It tastes like the weird mash-up of flavors that would be in the fruit punch I would drink as a kid. I think that’s why I think of it so fondly. It’s sweet, but not too sweet, very flavorful, and just overall a really solid drink.

AD 4nXdsLf6sG00pswmx0lNUuVhnhhtDOc6t2pZhs7pVczKIouivs3SLFreaJ2l1Y3RsfEu45hMzcnSgJe tnxgGn hTqPElbk4lwxx81MJu g2VVBaFI1ANPkdaGcVMncheRFcILh5PzGKfCjmBCJKcbBne

2. Green Apple Cherry

I think this one may be an unpopular opinion but I LOVE this flavor. It has a sour cherry flavor which I really like and I think is a switch-up from the classic very sweet Celsius flavors.

AD 4nXdGor7LtAv XaSGPIVLlGXrTtSCXC5nxp RKEFKPjKmb59tTnCO38cL35stzqdv8u6qMPiASOm3MnWhzicO jB O g4VwR tGHUu7e nsTd9KIg TeRIL38 yLZtgK3R4Sl irBhpqZnIQ

1. Peach Vibe

Peach Vibe. I don’t even know where to start! The peach flavor is strong but not too sweet, it’s really refreshing and on top of everything pretty widely accessible so you don’t have to go searching for it! I love this flavor. It’s my go-to, it’s a classic, it’s delicious.

AD 4nXfqGniPnO2cz9AFADvzrE3dq2FrvbRh6lFJ42tM3aj0fDgPqnGVxvwLThZVgK4D0vrR7M3g67gr

Lucy Graham

Holy Cross '28

My name is Lucy Graham and I'm a freshman at Holy Cross! I'm an Econ and International Relations double major from Hopkinton, Massacusetts.