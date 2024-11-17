The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cue Mariah Carey’s high-pitched “It’s Time” because the carol bells and christmas trees are ready to be broken out of the closet.

I have been waiting for the moment where listening to Christmas music won’t cause people to judge me for the wrong time of year. As soon as the clock hit November 1st and Halloween season was officially over, Michael Buble’s “Christmas” started blasting through my speakers. As soon as I did this, the warming feeling of the holiday season came over me. This was perfect to combat the stress of the end of the semester. Personally, I am looking forward to decorating my dorm room.