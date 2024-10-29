The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the past week of break, I didn’t do much.

I simply relaxed and hung out with friends and family. I spent most of my time in bed or on the couch watching a show. I didn’t do much work over break. I brought a lot more things home than I ended up doing. I probably should have been preparing for my big test the Friday following break or even getting ahead on other things I knew I would have to do. But, I didn’t do any of that. Instead, I just relaxed. When I realized I had not done any work for the following week, I panicked. But then, I told myself that it was okay. It’s acceptable that I took one week off from worrying about school and all the work, tests, and essays I was assigned. I had been doing work for around seven weeks straight without stopping.

Every week was the same overwhelming amount of work where I spent hours in the library every day. So, I used the break for what it is called: a break. I took a break from worrying and stressing about work. I instead focused on my family and friends, I took a lot of uninterrupted naps, and multiple showers with no shower shoes. I enjoyed my break and I believe it is because I let myself relax and take a few days to myself.