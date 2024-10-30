Is The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Really Back?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Glitter, voluminous blow-outs, shiny lip gloss, and pink striped robes. Yep, you have guessed it, it is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! And in honor of the show’s infamous and highly anticipated return this year a review is in order, so let us dive right in. I was hoping the show would make its return sooner rather than later. Growing up in the late 2000’s and early 2010’s watching the Victoria’s Secret show was such a spectacle. A showstopping fantasy sequence where everyone participating was so beautiful they seemed well…like angels!

I was a young girl but I still understood how magical it felt, albeit it did lead me to have higher expectations of myself, but that’s a story for another day. Fast forward to 2024, the show made its return with more of a knock and less of a bang. Here is why:

There was no theme. Perhaps the theme was “We are back” but that is just…eh. The runway or should I say pathway was non-existent, where was the glitter and the elevated surface? It was all just very lackluster for me. Going on, the set was just a projection of sorts, it was the standard iconic stripes and it changed color accordingly based on the categories, which seemed a little weak to me. The wings and hair were a disappointment honestly. I do not want to see slick-backed hair and the same copies of three wings in different colors. Also, was it just me or were they slightly crooked?

Thankfully and traditionally they did have live performers which included LISA, Tyla, and Cher, The first VS all-female lineup! They did wonderful jobs but I wish they performed while the models were on the runway. The entertaining part of the show was the interactions between the models and performers. Speaking of which, I do not know why the models did not look happy to be there. It was always so wholesome to see the girls be playful with the camera and each other, blowing air kisses, dancing, drawing air hearts, smiling at each other, or even lip-syncing the words. The original shows felt like I was watching best friends play dress-up–in a more risque way.

The 2024 models were gorgeous and way more diverse than before, but there is still a lot of progress that has to be made. A pleasant surprise was all the Victoria’s Secret Angels, and legends, that came back, like Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Barbara Palavin, The Hadid Sisters, Kate Moss, and more! Having said all this, I think Victoria’s Secret did a fine job. Yes, there were a few alterations that may not have been the most flattering but they did a good job for their first show in six years, not to mention they do not have the budget they once had. Having partnered with Amazon gave them more of a chance to express themselves.

So, can we all agree to buy their products so the fantasy production can come back?