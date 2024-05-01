This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I’m an English major entering my junior year of college next fall, and one of my biggest concerns at the moment is that I don’t know what I want to do with my degree after graduation. I have realized that I can use my English expertise in a variety of different fields, which is both exciting and overwhelming. I have been attempting to navigate my way through these feelings of uncertainty mainly by considering internships I could partake in to get a glimpse into the “real” working world. By making a list of English-related careers that interest me, I have been able to narrow down my options. Here’s what it has looked like:

Editing

Copywriting

Publishing

Research/Journalism

Paralegal

Social Media

Marketing

Education

If you are also experiencing feelings of uneasiness about how your future will play out, making a simple list of potential career paths is a great starting point to alleviate your worries. It only takes a few moments, but it makes you feel productive and can serve as an opportunity to get your priorities straight. If you are an English major, this short list is for you! Hopefully it informs you of potential career paths you can take and even provides you with a degree of inspiration to get out there and become acclimated with the working world.