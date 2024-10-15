I Need Stephen Nedoroscik to Win Dancing With The Stars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

In case you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know who Stephen Nedoroscik is, he’s an Olympic gymnast who skyrocketed to fame after securing the men’s US Gymnastics team a bronze medal. He became a viral sensation on Twitter, where he was being compared to Clark Kent. America fell in love with his likeability, his nerdiness, and just how adorable he is. While I love him for all of these reasons too, I love him most because we are both from Worcester MA. Even though I had never heard of him until this summer, I have become his biggest fan.

With all that being said, I NEED him to win Dancing With The Stars. How crazy would it be if someone from WORCESTER won the mirrorball trophy? I honestly think he has a really good chance at winning because he is just SO likable, and his dancing has been really good so far. So if you are reading this, VOTE FOR STEPHEN. You can vote by texting “STEPHEN” to 21523 while the show is airing. He and Riley deserve to win so badly and I will do everything I can to make that happen.

Even though I desperately want Stephen to win, I do like the other contestants too. Here is what I hope the top three looks like:

1st place: Stephen Nedoroscik

2nd place: Joey Graziadei

3rd place: Danny Amendola

Overall this season has been so much fun to watch, and I really hope Stephen makes it all the way.