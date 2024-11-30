I Knew Zach Bryan Was A Dirtbag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Y’all. I knew that Zach Bryan was a jerk, but I really thought he was a good guy deep deep deep down in his soul. I did not expect him to be THIS MUCH of a scumbag. I have been hoodwinked and bamboozled into thinking he had any potential at all. I think one of the reasons I was so hesitant to talk bad about him in my earlier blog was because Liam Payne’s death was so fresh on my mind. Liam got a lot of hate online because of accusations made against him (which I still don’t fully believe), and I did not want to jump to conclusions about Zach the same way people did about Liam. I need to remember that Zach is NOT Liam. It is two TOTALLY different situations. I was way too nice to Zach Bryan in my other blog. I always knew that he wasn’t a good guy but I tried really really hard to see the best in him. It is clear now that he is a MESSED UP individual who treats his girlfriends like garbage.

The “Bffs Podcast” with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna LaPaglia just released a new episode where Bri spilled ALL of the tea on Zach. I HIGHLY recommend you watch it because although I will cover a lot of what they talked about, she dropped so much information that it will be impossible to fit it all into one blog. This episode confirmed SO MANY things that I have been saying for SO LONG. Anyone who is on my private story knows that I am VERY opinionated when it comes to Zach Bryan, and they know that I’ve openly criticized him many times. I’ve called him an alcoholic, I’ve said that he drags Brianna around like a dog, I’ve said that he is an idiot who can’t take responsibility for his actions, I’ve said that he makes Brianna do all his dirty work, and my biggest one was that I said that he canceled on Noah Kahan at Fenway park. ALL OF THIS HAS BEEN VINDICATED VIA THE PODCAST AND THE DISS TRACK. ALL OF IT. EVERY NEGATIVE THING I HAVE EVER SAID ABOUT HIM WAS CORRECT.

Although I feel good that everything I said about him was true, I really wish I was wrong because he put poor Brianna through HELL. She talked about how she lost herself during the relationship, and how she practically gave up her whole life for him. I have literally been beating this drum for so long. He made her follow him around on tour for an entire year, and acted like she was nothing more than “Zach Bryan’s girlfriend.” I always thought that he neglected the fact that she was famous and successful before him, and that has been confirmed. I literally knew who Brianna was BEFORE I ever knew who Zach was. He treated her like a toy that he got to drag along with him everywhere he went, and he just could not fathom the fact that she had her own stuff going on. She mentioned how there was a two-week gap in his tour schedule, where Brianna was going to go on her own tour. He was supposed to go with her to support her (just like she did with every single one of his shows), but he decided at the last minute that he needed to stay home to recharge. RED FLAG ALERT. He really couldn’t muster up the stamina to support the person who dropped her entire life to be with him on his tour? Really? This shows that he DID NOT CARE about her at all. Not to mention the fact that while he was “at home resting” he really went out binge drinking in NYC, and refused to answer any of her texts. She was literally his object that he got to parade around on tour. I could see this from a mile away but I DO NOT blame Bri. He was able to manipulate her into thinking it was normal to make her give up everything she loved about her life. Like I said in my previous blog, this breakup is the best thing that’s ever happened to her. I hope she is able to go back to her life, and go back to her old self because NO MAN should ever get to take that away.

Probably my biggest criticism of Zach that I have been saying for SO LONG is that he does not know how to take accountability, and always has Brianna do his dirty work for him. I can think of literally so many examples where he would act like a jerk, and Brianna would hop online to defend him while he deactivated all of his social media. Not only did this open her up to tremendous amounts of hate and backlash, but it showed that he can’t take any responsibility for himself, and would rather she apologize for him, than get all that hate sent her way. Oh it always made me SO MAD when this happened, and it happened constantly. I did talk briefly about this in my other blog, and I will NEVER not get angry when I think about all the times she did this for him. He is a baby who needs to grow up and take accountability for his actions. I hate that he let his girlfriend clean up all of his messes and I always have.

Brianna got famous through working at Barstool Sports, where she had her own podcast with her childhood best friend Grace O’Malley. Barstool is a huge part of her life, and she loves her job so of course, Zach tried to ruin this too. Zach would tell her that she’s too good for Barstool, that she works with idiots, and that he doesn’t want her to work there anymore. He was uncomfortable with Brianna’s star quality, so he tried to dull her sparkle. He told her that if she quits Barstool, he would pay her double what she would have made. He also tried to split up Bri and Grace, because he did not like that Brianna had another person in her life that was there to support her. He never liked Grace, and she never liked him. Brianna told the story where at her birthday party, Zach was belligerently yelling at her friends, telling them they would never amount to anything, and that they are a bunch of nobodies. Although she never specified who he was talking to, I think it’s safe to assume that he was saying all of these hateful things to Grace. He wanted to destroy every good thing in Brianna’s life and was such a narcissist that he couldn’t stand the thought of her having anything of her own.

It’s pretty obvious by now that Zach treats everyone around him like dirt under his shoe, and I think he is an egomaniac. I have stood by this for so long, and I’m glad that it is FINALLY coming to light, and that I can FINALLY say that I have been right all along.