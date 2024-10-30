How to stay engaged in ANY class (even when it’s boring) 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, sometimes we must take certain college courses that don’t necessarily fulfill our ideal interests. But, we must stay engaged to achieve and obtain the most we can in these classes. Here is a how-to guide on how to stay involved in any class – even when it’s boring.

1 – Making Your Notes in Class Fun

When taking notes in class, it can be helpful to use certain techniques to make your notes more visually engaging. For example, the use of visuals or color-coding can help make taking notes more interesting. Additionally, a method that I like to use is creating mind maps or diagrams, which allow me to both express my creativity and help with memory.

2 – Teaching Yourself

As you listen to lectures, imagine that you would need to explain the topic to someone else, but in much simpler terms. This can help you highlight key points that will be useful later, but also simplify the material in a way that you can understand better.

3 – Taking Breaks to Stay Focused

Sometimes, we tend to go on auto-pilot when listening to a lecture that might not be the most exciting to us. Instead, a way to avoid this is by taking short breaks in between note-taking. A good technique, (which can also be used when studying), is a timed system. After writing for around 10 minutes, try taking short breaks to process. This way, you are not constantly writing, but instead more actively engaging with the material in portions.

Each one of these tips has worked for me in cases where I find myself getting bored in certain classes/lectures. These can help create a more enjoyable learning experience, where you are also retaining more information.