How To Conquer The (Dry) Heat: Essential Tips To Avoiding Dry Skin This Winter

As the winter season starts to creep in and the air shifts from pleasant to cool, there is the inevitable shift to turning on the heat and staying indoors. While the winter season is full of fun and cozy nights indoors, having dry skin as a result of cold and dry air can make it a rough start to the season. So, as the seasons start to shift and the heat is turned on in the dorms, here are some essential tips for avoiding dry skin this winter season:

Heavy Hand Cream

A good hand cream is the best way to prevent your hands from getting dry and cracking in the cold weather. Some great options include the Salt and Stone hand cream, L’Occitane shea butter hand cream (they also have it available in mini size with a bunch of different scents!), and Essential Oil’s Intensive Moisture hand cream.

Moisturizing Lip Balm

Everyone knows how annoying cracked and dry lips can be. Not only are they painful but they can also take a few days to heal. A few tried and true lip balms include the classic Vaseline and Aquaphor and the Laneige lip balm and mask.

A Trustworthy Facial Moisturizer

Having a trustworthy facial moisturizer is key for the colder months. It is also important to get one that works for your own skin. If you have more sensitive skin or are acne prone it could be a good idea to just stick with your normal moisturizer and simply reapply multiple times throughout the day. Some basic dermatologist-recommended moisturizers include the Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion and the Cetaphil moisturizing lotion. If you are looking for something a bit thicker, Cerave also has a Moisturizing Cream.

Long Lasting Body Moisturizer

Finally, having a long-lasting body moisturizer will prevent the rest of your skin from drying out. With the heat on during the cooler months, skin can become very dry after showering, so it is a good idea to have a body moisturizer that you like. Some popular brands include La Roche Posay, Cerave, Nivea, and Hempz.