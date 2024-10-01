How to Actually Build a Capsule Wardrobe…The First of Many 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The term “capsule wardrobe” has been blowing up recently- you’ve probably seen it as the caption of aesthetic TikTok and Pinterest boards showcasing a sea of neutral shades and crisp fabrics. However, a “capsule” wardrobe will look different for everyone! It isn’t regulated to a certain aesthetic or style- your capsule closet should be focused on versatile pieces that fit with your personal style. Keep reading for some advice on how to formulate the capsule wardrobe that’s right for you!

Nervous about neutrals? You’re not alone-I too have been guilty of buying clothes all in beige, white, or black as a result of the coastal granddaughter/Stockholm style/vanilla girl/clean girl(or whatever you want to call it) style fusion that has erupted in recent years. However, having a few items in these colors can help you mix and match, creating a dozen different outfits! I would recommend a tee in both black and white, as well as a long sleeve in both-they will go a long way. I can’t tell you how many different outfits I have been able to formulate with just one “Skims dupe” shirt from Amazon!

Mix in one or two statement pieces, but avoid jumping after every trend. I myself have been resisting the temptation to leap after the Edited leopard print micro shorts and every pair of Adidas Gazelles. I’ve had to stop myself and ask, will I still reach for this item in six months? A year? Two years? Five years? If the answer is no, I would avoid buying it. This doesn’t mean your closet has to be a sea of bleh tones-pick out a fun statement piece that is timeless and fits your vibe-maybe a floral top or something with a cool texture/cut!

Lastly, find a quality pair of pants that you love and can wear with anything. Personally, mine are my Levi’s 726 High Rise Flare jeans-I wear them with sweaters, bodysuits, hoodies, t-shirts, zip-ups, tank tops, you name it. However, your capsule pants don’t have to be denim-just find something you will feel cute and comfortable in and that matches with many items you already have! This could be a sweatpant or a pair of leggings-make your capsule pants your own.

These are just some of the few basic steps to formulating a capsule wardrobe that’s unique to you. Follow along with my coming articles to learn more about how you can create a versatile wardrobe that is budget-friendly and fun!