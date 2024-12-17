This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

This past week I have been focusing on thinking about my favorite traditions and events that Christmas brings. As my stressful last week of classes is wrapping up, I have reflected back on all the joy I found within this week. Holy Cross has given me new activities to participate in this holiday season. I enjoyed the Christmas tree lighting and went sleigh riding with my friends afterward. The next day I shopped at the holiday craft fair in Hogan and enjoyed finding gifts for my family in the bookstore’s sale. Just yesterday, I saw the first snow of the season at Holy Cross with my friends and I really felt grateful to have experienced that moment. Yet, with all this being said the longing to go home is still present in my heart. I cannot wait to do one of the most Upstate New York holiday activities, lights on the lake, with my whole family. I am ready to spend the whole day making cookies to place in boxes and distribute to family and friends. I already have the gift for my hometown secret santa, which will be given at a friend’s Christmas party with people I rarely see, but love immensely. I am thinking about when every day ends with a holiday movie and a good treat leading up to the twenty-fifth. All these moments allow me to spend time with my family, who I used to see every day, and now I only see when I am home on break. I will never take this holiday season for granted.